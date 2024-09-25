Views Sought on Active Travel plans in Narberth

An online survey is being launched to gather views on improvements to Narberth’s Active Travel Network.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Transport Strategy Team is consulting on improvements within the town to help people travel on foot, bikes and other wheels with the creation of shared use paths.

This includes a diversion for heavy goods vehicles to bypass the town centre unless making local deliveries, to ease congestion.

A Shared Use Path for pedestrians and cyclists is being proposed along a section of Kiln Park Road as well as a 6.5mile Multi-User Route for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders from Narberth to Haverfordwest.

Officers also want feedback on the works that have been carried out to Jesse Road to provide improved pedestrian/cyclist accessibility to and from the primary school.

The aim of the proposals include providing a high quality direct access between Narberth and Haverfordwest, encouraging inclusive active travel and creating a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said:

“Supporting the health, well-being and safety of Pembrokeshire residents is important to the Local Authority and Active Travel can play a vital role in that. We would encourage Narberth residents and visitors to get involved in this latest survey and help shape improvements in the area.”

The proposed plans are available to view at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/transport-strategy whilst hard copies are also located at Bloomfield House Community Centre and County Hall.