Economic Development and Regeneration up for Discussion at 4TheRegion Carmarthenshire Event

Carmarthenshire’s economic development, local food systems, sustainable transport and community projects are on the agenda at 4theRegion’s flagship It’s Your Carmarthenshire conference and exhibition.

Taking place on Wednesday July 16 at Parc y Scarlets, Carmarthenshire residents and businesses are being invited to share their views.

The free event is expected to welcome hundreds of attendees for a dynamic day of keynote talks, interactive workshops, networking, and collaboration sessions – all aimed at inspiring fresh thinking and community-led change.

Dawn Lyle, Co-Director of 4theRegion, said:

“It means a lot to us to be bringing It’s Your Carmarthenshire back for a second year. This is a space where people can connect, share ideas, and be part of shaping the future of their communities. We want everyone to feel they have a role to play in making Carmarthenshire a great place to live, work and thrive. 4theRegion is all about encouraging people and businesses in South West Wales to work together to drive positive change and It's Your Carmarthenshire is a great springboard for this.”

This year’s conference will build on the momentum of the 2024 event, with engaging discussions around regeneration projects, economic development, town centre revitalisation, sustainable transport, local food systems, and more. The Open Space agenda will allow attendees to suggest a topic for discussion and host that conversation with a group of those who are interested in the same topic, providing plenty of opportunities to raise issues and share insight into positive projects and initiatives happening within the county.

James Owen, founder and creative director of Stori Cymru and co-host of the event, said:

“It’s a real honour to be involved in It’s Your Carmarthenshire. At Stori Cymru, we believe in the power of local voices, the richness of the Welsh language, and the importance of creating opportunities for young people here in our communities. This event is about celebrating who we are and unlocking the potential we already have in Carmarthenshire. I’m proud to be part of something that brings people together with a shared sense of purpose and possibility.”

Carmarthenshire County Council is supporting the event, with Swansea Building Society onboard as event sponsors.

Sioned Jones from Swansea Building Society, said:

“I have been to many events over many years, and I have to say that this event by 4theRegion is one of the best I have ever attended in the county.”

4theRegion is a regional alliance working to create a happier and healthier South West Wales by convening cross-sector conversations and partnerships that lead to positive action.