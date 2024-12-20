Ruthin Town Clock Restored to Former Glory

The project focusing on restoring the grade II listed Joseph Peers Memorial Clock Tower within St. Peter’s Square in Ruthin has now been completed.

Denbighshire County Council received confirmation that they had secured £10.95m from UK Government for the former Clwyd West constituency to support the development of 10 projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s unique heritage, wellbeing and rural communities.

The Ruthin Clock Tower Committee, a constituted community group created in February 2021 agreed that the town clock needed to be restored to as close as possible to its original condition and preserve it for future generations. This was supported by Ruthin Town Council.

The project was included within the Council’s application to the UK Government and received further funding from the Clocaenog Wind Farm Community Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund to complete the restoration.

Originally constructed in 1883 to honour Joseph Peers, the local Justice of the Peace, the Ruthin Town Clock boasts a rich history. Designed in the Gothic style by the Victorian architect John Douglas, the clock originally functioned as a timer, regulating the gas supply for the town’s streetlights.

The works on site commenced at the end of August, with the renovation of the stonework undertaken by an experienced Denbighshire based building conservation contractor, R. Moore Building Conservation Ltd.

The project was overseen by a conservation architect, and addressed the various issues highlighted in the condition report carried out in 2021. The report noted staining and air pollution crusting, vegetation and moss growth and stonework delaminating and blistering.

The clock as well as the weathervane was also removed from the clock tower at the beginning of the work and was refurbished off site before being returned when the renovation works were completed.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said:

“I would like to thank the Ruthin Clock Tower Restoration Committee and Ruthin Town Council, for working with and supporting Denbighshire County Council to secure this significant funding, to give this historic building the much-needed restoration it needs. It’s important that we acknowledge the history that we have in the County, and its projects such as these that ensure that we’re able to educate our future generation too”.

Local residents wanting to know more about the project or community events being offered in Ruthin, should email levellingup@denbighshire.gov.uk for more information.