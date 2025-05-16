Let’s Work Together to Take North Wales’ Strengths to the World

Artificial intelligence is already transforming economies around the world – and in North Wales, we have real potential to be part of that story. But to do so, we need to stop being inward looking and start making the case for what this region has to offer.

In many ways, we’re in a strong position. We have a growing cluster of advanced manufacturing businesses in the northeast, a major opportunity around low-carbon energy, and strong digital infrastructure that is in many cases better than what’s on offer in London or the Southeast. We also have a growing base of entrepreneurs, researchers and start-ups, particularly in and around places like MSParc.

What we’ve lacked until now is a collective plan for taking those strengths out to the world.

Too often, investors only hear about us if they are already connected to government or are on a formal scouting mission. That’s not enough. There are many more businesses, investors and collaborators out there who would be interested in what North Wales has to offer – if only they knew about it.

That’s why I believe we need to develop a joint approach. A plan that brings together Ambition North Wales, the Welsh Government, the UK Government and others to set out clearly what our proposition is, and how we are going to take that to market.

This is not just about attracting investment. It’s also about creating the right conditions for local businesses to thrive, and for talented people to stay and build careers in the region. We know there is a risk of brain drain – we’ve already seen people drawn elsewhere for work. But if we create the right opportunities here, there is every chance we can retain that talent and attract more.

Being outward looking also means learning from elsewhere. During a visit to MIT in Boston some years ago, I was struck by the way academic research, entrepreneurship and commercial investment all existed side by side. That kind of integration is something we should aspire to.

Of course, we can’t do everything at once. But we can be clear on what we want to be known for. For me, high-value manufacturing and low-carbon energy are two obvious areas of strength, and with the right infrastructure and support, we can build globally significant clusters in both.

We also need to back the organisations that help bring the ecosystem together. From spin-out support to mentoring, from skills development to investor engagement, this is not a job for any one organisation alone. But if we work together, we can make real progress.

So the message is clear. North Wales has the right ingredients. Now it’s time to tell that story to the world – and to back it up with action.