Palé Hall Hotel and Renowned Chef Launch Culinary Partnership

The owners of a five star country house hotel have announced a culinary partnership with a renowned chef.

The partnership between Palé Hall Hotel, at Llandderfel, near Bala and Luke Selby, executive chef at the double Michelin starred La Manoir aux Quat'Saisons at Great Milton, Oxford, will be launched before the end of the year.

A Chef’s Table experience and a series of exclusive dining events, highlighting Luke’s culinary mastery, will feature in the partnership. The link between local food producers, Welsh culinary heritage and the dishes will also be a key ingredient.

Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, owners of Palé Hall, said:

“This partnership between Palé Hall Hotel and Luke Selby is an exciting venture that embodies our dedication to culinary excellence and outstanding hospitality. “Together, we are committed to creating extraordinary dining experiences that resonate with our guests long after their visit. This collaboration promises to be a celebration of flavours, stories and the joy of sharing exceptional food in the enchanting setting of Palé Hall. “In the dynamic landscape of fine dining, collaborations between exceptional culinary talents have the power to create extraordinary experiences. This collaboration is set to elevate our dining offerings, showcasing a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability and the celebration of seasonal flavours.”

Celebrated for his innovative approach to British cuisine, Luke has made a name for himself at La Manoir aux Quat'Saisons with chef patron Raymond Blanc OBE.

The chef’s table will create an interactive experience, where diners can engage with Luke, learn about his inspirations and gain insights into the techniques that define his cooking style.

Palé Hall is an award-winning Relais & Châteaux country house hotel and restaurant on the edge of the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.