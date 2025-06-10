North Wales Can Lead the Way in Regional Tourism Growth

It’s just over a year since we acquired Hotel Wrexham – formerly Holt Lodge Hotel – and the journey since has been nothing short of transformative.

We’ve invested significantly in the site, refurbished the food and beverage offer, and as a team launched Connect Wrexham, a business network that’s helped us build strong relationships across Wrexham Industrial Estate and into the city centre. It’s been a rewarding 12 months and a reminder that when businesses embed themselves in their communities, everyone benefits.

As someone with long-standing ties to the hospitality sectors in Chester and Liverpool, I’ve always believed in the value of working collaboratively. Now, with a growing footprint in North Wales too, that belief is stronger than ever. We’ve had nothing but support since arriving in Wrexham and we’re continuing to invest. From launching The Savvy Fox within the hotel, to developing Wrexham’s first aparthotel, The Old Registry, due to open this August, we’re backing the city’s growing reputation as a visitor destination.

But the potential doesn’t stop at the city limits. If we’re serious about attracting international visitors and building a tourism offer that can stand on a global stage, we need to think regionally. That means looking beyond individual postcodes and collaborating across borders – between North East Wales, Cheshire and Merseyside.

The reality is this: international visitors aren’t coming here to spend a week in one place. But if we work together, we can offer them a compelling itinerary that takes in Wrexham, Chester and Liverpool – and beyond. Whether it’s the natural beauty of North Wales, a trip to Chester Zoo, or a cultural weekend in Liverpool, this region has everything it needs to be a globally competitive destination. And the best part? All of it is accessible within an hour’s drive or train ride.

That’s why events like the FSB North Wales Small Business Conference matter. Not just as a platform for local businesses to connect, but as an opportunity to build new partnerships between regions that have more in common than they often realise. When businesses collaborate, they become a stronger voice – not just locally, but nationally and internationally. And that’s exactly the sort of voice we need if we want this part of the UK to reach its full potential.

The days of viewing neighbouring towns or cities as competition are, I hope, behind us. The pandemic taught us many things, but one of the most enduring lessons has been the importance of working together. When Chester does well, Wrexham does well. When Wrexham does well, Liverpool benefits too. It’s not a zero-sum game. This is about building a stronger, more resilient and more attractive visitor economy – and the private sector has a critical role to play in that.

Through Devafest – which I co-direct – we’ve seen first-hand how much appetite there is for cross-border events. The festival takes place on the Cheshire border and attracts thousands of people from North Wales every year. That sort of shared audience is proof, if it were needed, that people don’t view these areas in isolation. And neither should we.

We’ve only just started scratching the surface of what’s possible in Wrexham, and we’re already actively exploring more opportunities in the area. But this isn’t just about one business, or one city. It’s about being part of something bigger. It’s about recognising that if we get this right – if we pool our ideas, energy and ambition – then the northwest of the UK can compete with the best destinations in Europe.

That will take leadership, collaboration and a willingness to look beyond old boundaries. But I genuinely believe the private sector is up to the task. We just need to keep the conversation going – and keep building those bridges. If we do, the potential is there for all to see.