Investment in Transport is Critical for Wrexham’s Future

There’s no doubt about it – North Wales is primed for growth. With its growing cluster of advanced manufacturing businesses, a skilled workforce, and game-changing industrial developments being brought forward, the region is set to become a key contributor to the UK’s wider economic prosperity.

But there's one critical piece of the puzzle still missing: modern, reliable transport infrastructure that serves the needs of local communities and businesses and connects North Wales seamlessly to other major UK cities.

Government figures, including Andrew Ranger, MP for Wrexham, and Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, have added their voices to calls for improvements to the region’s transport infrastructure. And just last month, Sam Rowlands, MS for North Wales, called for improved public transport links to and from Wrexham Industrial Estate.

FI Real Estate Management, the commercial property firm I lead, has had a presence on Wrexham Industrial Estate for 20 years. During that time, we’ve grown our footprint to 3.1m sq ft, invested £136m in the region, and we’re continuing to generate considerable benefit, delivering an estimated £1.2bn in economic value over the next decade.

The announcement of the £160m Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone earlier this year, which is now creating clear incentives for occupiers to consider Wrexham as a strategic UK destination to expand into, adds more weight to the place-based proposition for North Wales and its attractiveness to national and international investors.

I’m certainly encouraged by this week’s announcement from the Chancellor of £445 million in funding for new rail projects in Wales, including proposed improvements to the Wrexham-Liverpool line and upgrades to the North Wales mainline. Investment in critical infrastructure is essential to unlocking economic growth, and this commitment marks a positive step toward addressing the region’s transport needs.

But we need to go further and faster. I remain eager to hear the specifics on the government’s plan to improve connectivity in and around the UK’s second largest industrial estate.

Investment in infrastructure to the tune of £113bn nationally represents a very real commitment from the government to prioritise the growth of the economy across the regions of the UK, but we need to ensure that parts of North Wales do not get left in the shadows of England’s city regions.

The Welsh government has set out a clear vision for North Wales as a hub for innovation and advanced industries. Wrexham, with its rich industrial history and newly designated Investment Zone status, is central to that ambition. But without the infrastructure to match its potential, there is a real risk that businesses may look elsewhere. With growing concerns that current transport limitations could hinder operations, supply chain efficiency, and future growth, a lack of reliable connectivity may ultimately undermine Wrexham’s competitiveness.

As we continue to develop two game-changing logistics schemes on the industrial estate – Wrexham 1M and Wrexham 152 – my focus remains on the employment opportunity for the region and the skilled jobs we’re working to create. Earlier this week, we also submitted plans for a 77,000 sq ft facility on the southern edge of the estate.

Improving transport links to and from Wrexham Industrial Estate needs to be high on the agenda for these opportunities to come to fruition. The estate and its existing community of businesses, which includes Kellogg’s and JCB, are central to driving regional and national economic growth. Without a clear plan for targeted improvements to its transport links, Wrexham Industrial Estate will be held back.

I’m incredibly optimistic about the future of Wrexham. It’s a place I’ve long championed for its rich industrial heritage matched by a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial spirit. Improved connectivity would unlock new economic opportunities, opening the door to increased private investment, accelerated business development, and greater access to skilled labour markets.

This week will have brought optimism to many businesses in the region and there’s much to be celebrated. For me, the question remains as to how Wrexham Industrial Estate, and its cluster of ambitious businesses, fit into the government’s priorities, at both a local and national level.

Wrexham Industrial Estate is a critical centre for UK industry. Improved infrastructure, and the enhanced connectivity that that will enable, is the key to unlocking its full economic potential. Now is the time to invest in Wrexham’s future.