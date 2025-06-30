Rhyl Workshop Aims to Unite Charities and Shape Third Sector Strategy

Charities and community organisations in a seaside resort will unite to share ideas, best practice and explore ways to overcome challenges facing the third sector.

Organised by Rhyl Neighbourhood Board – the collective behind the growing Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign – a free workshop is to be held at the town’s rugby club on Thursday July 3.

The session runs from 2pm-4pm and will be delivered by Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC), a key stakeholder and part of the team tasked with engaging the private and public sectors and educators and helping to shape a £20 million masterplan that will improve infrastructure, create employment and remove barriers to opportunity, driving UK Government missions over the next 10 years via the Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

DVSC Associate Alison Hill conducted a period of consultation with groups over a series of weeks leading up to the event and revealed there is an appetite to work closer together and have an even more positive and long-lasting effect.

“We had a lot of feedback on what the most pressing needs are for them, and what the biggest issues are, with examples being high levels of poverty, youth disengagement, lack of affordable housing, mental health and the decline of the town centre,” said Alison. “For the majority, solutions included safer streets and reducing anti-social behaviour, cleaner and greener public spaces, better leisure facilities and accessible community buildings, and more funding and resources for voluntary organisations. “We will discuss this further at the workshop and outcomes from the day, so our consultation and surveys will help shape the decision-making process and priorities for the Board as it moves forward in designing a plan that will have a generational impact on the area.”

The DVSC study also found there is a desire for third sector organisations to work together and share resources, which has been difficult for them previously due to competition for funding and high staff turnover.

“They want to see more collaboration between themselves and local authorities to avoid duplication and competition,” said Alison. “Many do so informally through shared spaces, joint initiatives, and referral networks or networking but more coordination and joint delivery could make a huge difference for them and their service users. “Youth empowerment, inclusive training and development, celebrating Rhyl’s strengths and its pride and resilience… these were part of their vision for the town and will be discussed at the workshop.”

She added:

“We encourage all third sector organisation and charities in the town to be there on the day, to discuss these findings and collectively refine themes that will help form the strategy and foster closer working links moving forward – we hope to see you all on Thursday.”

For more information for third sector organisations and to register for the free workshop, visit here.