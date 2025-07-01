Students Raise Thousands for Community Charities in North Wales

As part of their Welsh Baccalaureate studies and the Global Community Project, UPS (Uniformed Public Service) learners at Coleg Cambria Deeside have given up their time to support a host of worthwhile causes.

Among them were the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) in Shotton, and the Teenage Cancer Trust via activities including a ‘Battle of Bala Lake’ canoeing challenge, sponsored walks, and staff v students netball matches.

They also collected up to £4,000 for the Royal British Legion, taking their overall tally for the Armed Forces organisation to more than £35,000 in the last decade.

Tutor Jason Ferguson said:

“Every year the students and staff go over and above to raise as much as they can for charity, and this year was no different. “I can’t thank them enough; this money will be distributed to the organisations over the coming months and will have a big impact on our community.”

Fellow UPS lecturer Lucy Roberts added: