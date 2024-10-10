Porthyrhyd Post Office and Store Sold

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Porthyrhyd Post Office and Spar store near Carmarthen to an experienced new owner.

The store is well-established in the community of Porthyrhyd, a village in Carmarthenshire with good connections to Llanelli and Swansea. Situated on the main road, the well-presented store offers a variety of products as well as a Post Office counter. The property also contains two apartments for owners’ accommodation or a source of rental income.

The current owner has run the successful business for many years and is looking to retire.

They said:

“I had been speaking with Joe Brayne from Christie & Co about other properties for sale, and when I decided to sell this business, he came to meet me at the store and explained in detail what he could do and his client base across the UK. Joe guided me through the sale and we spoke on the phone or over email daily – a big thank you to him.”

The store has been sold to an experienced retail operator who has relocated to the area with his family to run the business.

Joe Brayne, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who managed the sale, said:

“I’m delighted to have sold this store on behalf of our clients. This business has a huge opportunity to bring a fresh outlook and to continue growing and building a family-run store – I wish the new owners every success.”

Porthyrhyd Post Office and Store was sold off an asking price of £585,000.