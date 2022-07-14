The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is delighted to be partnering with the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) to hold an important discussion workshop at the Royal Welsh Show this July.

In recent years, the role of land use in Wales has changed, leading to significant challenges and opportunities for land owners and those working to support it.

How are the Welsh Government tree planting and foresty plans shaping the sector?

Are we seeing significant changes in land use to create economic and environmental sustainability?

How is planning being affected by these changes and new environmental guidance?

To answer these important questions, a panel of industry experts will be holding a workshop and Q&A with you.

Speakers include:

Samuel Kurtz, Member of the Senedd and Chair of the Pembrokeshire Young Farmers Club

Sam Rees, Senior Public Affairs Officer for RICS.

The event will start with a half-hour drinks reception for those joining.

Please note, along with RSVP'ing on this site for the event, you will be required to have a valid ticket for the Royal Welsh Show to attend – tickets can be purchased here.