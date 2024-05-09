Innovation Hub Unveils Programmes for Student Startups and Creative Tech

A leading innovation hub has secured funding to boost student spinouts and creative tech projects across Wales.

Building on the success of its GreenTech and Convergent Content programmes, Tramshed Tech is unveiling two new initiatives designed to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship.

The programmes will be run as part of Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme and funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

The first offering, the Convergent Content Scaler, is a 12-week programme designed to help companies scale up their creative tech projects in areas such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), interactive media production, and game design.

Participants will benefit from weekly workshops, on-demand resources, meet-the-funder sessions, peer-to-peers, and coaching, with sessions focusing on strategic partnerships, financial management, IP protection, fundraising and diversity and inclusion.

Sophie Webber, Innovation and Partnerships Manager at Tramshed Tech, said:

“We see creative industries and student spinouts as huge opportunities in Wales. The Convergent Content Scaler will empower innovators to expand their immersive tech projects and connect with key stakeholders in the Welsh CreaTech ecosystem.”

North Wales-based tech hub M-SParc is a delivery partner on this programme, with supporting partners including Media Cymru, S4C, Creative Wales, Creative UK, Creative North and Delsion. The programme culminates in a Showcase Day which provides participants with an opportunity to showcase their product to potential mentors, partners and investors.

Applications open on July 1, with the programme starting in September.

The second initiative, UniVentures, is a 16-week virtual incubator which will support 10 student startups and spinouts from universities across Wales including Cardiff University, Swansea University and Aberystwyth University. Participants will receive mentoring, peer-to-peer support, access to Tramshed Tech and Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystems, and the opportunity to pitch their product to potential investors, clients, and industry professionals at the end of the programme.

Sophie said:

“Our UniVentures programme prioritises traction as the key factor in building and scaling high-growth startups. We encourage students and postgrads with early-stage businesses gaining traction to apply.”

Sessions will cover product-market fit, user feedback, startup storytelling, mentorship and investment landscapes. Partners include the Wales Innovation Network, ICURe, Delsion, and delivery partner M-SParc.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director at M-Sparc, said:

“We’re delighted to be a delivery partner on the programme. Supporting university-based ventures is exactly why M-SParc was established. We also have a thriving creative sector here in Wales and the Convergent Scaler programme provides a real opportunity for us to support the sector.”

Applications for UniVentures are already open, with the programme starting in July.

Amanda Allan, Director of Barclays Eagle Labs, said: