“Strong Revenue Growth” for Creo Medical

Medical device company Creo Medical Group has unveiled “strong revenue growth and significant commercial progress” in its full-year results.

The Chepstow-based firm, which is focused on the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, announced its audited final results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023.

Total sales in the period were £30.8 million, up from £27.2 million, with a reduced operating loss of £24.8 million compared to £30.7 million in the previous year.

The company said tight control on costs had been maintained and this, together with the continuing sales momentum, gave the Board confidence that the Group will achieve its 2024 objectives for core revenue and deliver on the potential of Creo's technology.

CEO Craig Gulliford said: