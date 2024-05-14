Entries Now Open for Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are returning for the third year and entries are now open.

The awards celebrate organisations which can demonstrate strong business performance, innovation and exceptional customer experiences on a consistent basis within the Vale.

Deadline for entries is Friday June 21 and the award ceremony will be held on Friday, October 4 at The Vale Hotel.

Co-founder and former CEO of Admiral Group David Stevens CBE is chair of the judges.

He said:

“It’s great to be chairing the judging panel for the third annual Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards. I look forward to meeting the owners and leaders of many of the most successful businesses based in the Vale and to helping them receive the recognition they deserve for their contribution to the prosperity and wellbeing of all of us who live and work in the Vale.”

Liz Brookes, founder of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“It’s great to launch the 2024 Vale of Glamorgan Awards following on from the success of last year. The Vale is full of exciting businesses and we are looking forward to receiving entries from these inspirational and entrepreneurial companies and making this year’s awards bigger and better.”

The categories available to enter are:

Creative Business of the Year Employer of the Year Entrepreneur of the Year Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year Green Business of the Year Growth Business of the Year Retail Business of the Year Start-Up Business of the Year Technology and Innovation Business of the Year Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year Third Sector Organisation of the Year Young Business Person of the Year

The awards are supported by category sponsors Swansea Building Society, Renishaw, ABPorts, Vale County Council, Erith, and Stills. Business News Wales is the media sponsor.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2024 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards or to submit an entry visit the website. https://vogbusinessawards.com/