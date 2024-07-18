Culture and Heritage Strategies Aim to Make Neath Port Talbot ‘National Visitor Destination’

Three new strategies have been launched which aim to invest in culture and heritage while making Neath Port Talbot a nationally recognised visitor destination by 2030.

The Neath Port Talbot Culture Strategy, Heritage Strategy, and Destination Management Plan were officially unveiled at a launch evening in Neath’s Gwyn Hall.

During the event, which was hosted by TV presenter, author and Associate Professor of History at Swansea University’s School of Culture and Communication, Dr Alex Langlands, the brand new ‘Stand Up for South Wales Comedy Festival’ was announced which aims to spread a ‘feel good factor’ throughout communities this autumn.

As well as three shows at each of the county borough’s main theatre venues – Gwyn Hall, Princess Royal Theatre and Pontardawe Arts Centre – the festival will run in valley communities with shows at smaller venues such as community centres, sports clubs and pubs.

Comics Milton Jones, Kiri Pritchard McLean and Port Talbot’s Bennett Arron along with Neath’s Paul James have all signed up.

The launch event for the suite of new strategies was attended by more than 70 guests including community representatives and members of local arts and heritage groups together with partner organisations and funding institutions including the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing said: