Creation of ‘Film Office’ Could Unlock £1.35m for Neath Port Talbot Economy

Neath Port Talbot is to get a dedicated events team running a film office in a bid to unlock £1.35 million for the local economy.

A new Neath Port Talbot Events Policy, which includes plans for the team, has been adopted by members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet. It follows a lengthy review of how events and festivals are managed in Neath Port Talbot.

The policy is designed to streamline the organisation of events, festivals and filming in the county borough to take full advantage of these activities while ensuring they are safe for residents and visitors.

It forms part of the new Neath Port Talbot Council Cultural Strategy which, along with the council’s Heritage Strategy and Destination Management Plan, was formally launched at the Gwyn Hall, Neath in July. They are aimed at transforming the county borough into a nationally recognised destination with a high-quality, accessible offer of sport, heritage, arts and culture.

Officers forecast that filming alone could be worth £1.35 million to the Neath Port Talbot economy by the end of 2026/2027 through stays at local hotels and use of local suppliers.

An officers’ report to the Cabinet said:

“A key activity of the new Events Team and Film Office will be to build relationships with Creative Wales and Events Wales. The aim of this is to generate new event and filming work in Neath Port Talbot. “Initial discussions with both of these Welsh Government departments have been hugely positive with encouraging levels of demand indicated in bringing more activity to Neath Port Talbot.”

It is hoped the events policy will be fully in place by next Spring with the small, dedicated Events Team to implement it being established over the coming months.

Two major events on the horizon in Neath Port Talbot include The Stand Up for South Wales Comedy Festival being hosted throughout the county borough in late September to early October 2024 and the Urdd Eisteddfod which comes to Margam Country Park from May 26th – 31st 2025.

As well as the new Events Policy, Neath Port Talbot will see a new Events Strategy developed, funded via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. While the policy sets out practical guidance for event organisers the strategy will provide a vision for how the council and wider partners can attract more events to the area for the benefit of the local economy and wellbeing of Neath Port Talbot residents.

The new initiatives around events and filming form part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s new Culture and Heritage strategies aimed at achieving a local “cultural transformation” in addition to the county borough’s Destination Management Plan – a blueprint for how the council will sustain, grow and manage its visitor economy between now and 2028.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: