Colleagues Raise Funds With 24 Hour Charity Challenge

A 38-strong team from the P&A Group donned their trainers and pounded the pavements in a 24-hour walking and running challenge to raise funds for North East Wales Mind, the company’s chosen charity for 2024.

With participants representing all divisions of the Group, including Zest – outdoor living timber products, P&A Pallets and the Woodworks Garden Centre and Café, the team followed a 1.5-mile lap route. Setting off from the P&A head office in Mold the route took them past the pallets and packing division and the Woodworks Garden Centre. In total, the team walked more than 325.5 miles, with five employees – McGrane, Liam Ali, Ben Morgan, Reza Yaghoubi and Carl Jones – walking more than 20 miles eac.! Some team members even joined in remotely with Zest sales lead, Paul Haynes, completing nearly 17 miles from his base in Scotland.

The funds raised for this latest challenge for North East Wales Mind via donations and Gift Aid means that the firm is likely to reach its 2024 fundraising target of £10,000 for the year within a record six months.

Andrew Baker, Managing Director of P&A Group, said:

“It was truly inspiring to see so many of our dedicated employees come together to tackle the 24-hour challenge. The willingness to volunteer time exemplifies the strong sense of teamwork that defines our organisation. Whether completing a couple of laps or going above and beyond by walking over twenty miles, all efforts are deeply appreciated. “I would like to give a special mention to Martin McGrane and Liam Ali, who walked throughout the night to ensure the challenge was successfully accomplished. This level of commitment is unbelievable, and the dedication showed is a testament to our team spirit. “This event showcased shared values and commitment to supporting both our colleagues and the charities that make a difference in our communities. It was also a fantastic opportunity to boost our personal fitness and well-being, as spending time in the great outdoors is massively beneficial for mental health. “It’s important to do more to remove the stigma and silence that surrounds mental well-being and make it easy to talk about our mental health, so supporting the work that North East Wales Mind do is worth the effort. It was a challenge but extremely worthwhile.”

North East Wales Mind helps people in Flintshire and Wrexham recover from mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy. In addition to telephone counselling and emotional support, the charity offers a range of online services and activities.