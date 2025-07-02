Deadline Approaching For Mission Green Funding In Prestatyn

Good causes in Prestatyn and the surrounding area are being urged to apply for a share of a £5,000 fund before it’s too late.

Projects with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing are invited to make a funding request under Mission Green Prestatyn. It’s a voluntary scheme offered by Castle Green Homes linked to its Sŵn y Môr development on Gronant Road.

Sales director Sian Pitt explained:

“The concept of Mission Green is simple – we want to celebrate and support those people and organisations in and around Prestatyn who are working hard to look after the environment or residents’ wellbeing. We’ve already received applications from both existing projects and those looking to start something new, but as we want to share the funding as widely as practical, we’re open to more suggestions as to how the funding would be used. It could be new tools for a community garden, help setting up a forest school project or training for counsellors amongst many other things. The application process is simple, with a short form to complete online before midnight on July 8. We’ll then review the entries and decide how to share the £5,000.”

The Mission Green funding is in addition to the community investment Castle Green will make under a Section 106 agreement signed during the planning process.

Applications forms are available via here and should be completed online.

Under Mission Green, Castle Green wants to help a variety of projects and so will make a series of grants rather than allocating the full fund to one cause.