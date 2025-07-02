Young People Help Shape £20m Vision for Wrexham’s Future

Youngsters in Wrexham have shared 3,600 ideas as part of a £20 million plan to revitalise and shape the future of the city.

Hundreds of young people from across the city have had their voices and suggestions heard in a consultation as part of a project being masterminded by Wrexham City Board.

The board, which is chaired by Rachel Clacher CBE, the founder of Wrexham-based Moneypenny, was formed after the UK Government announced in 2023 that Wrexham was one of 55 places across the country to receive £20 million of funding under a ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns programme’, which will invest in local people’s priorities over a 10-year period.

Following the announcement, the board has carried out a number of consultations including one called Just One Thing, where they asked people to tell them one thing they’d like to see improved in Wrexham.

The findings from the consultation will help the board to decide where to focus its energy and attention in the coming months and years.

Rachel met a group of Year 6 pupils at Victoria CP School in Wrexham where they discussed ideas around areas such as parking, tourism, shopping and activities for young people.

Headteacher of Victoria School Debbie Eccles told the youngsters involved in the consultation: “Your voice matters.”

She added:

“This project is an authentic experience for the children to have their voices heard. “They have some fantastic ideas and it is important that these form part of plans for Wrexham’s future. We are thrilled to be involved and for our children to have the opportunity to influence the future of Wrexham. “They have all been so excited and have a range of views not just on things like local attractions and shopping, but a lot are worried about issues such as homelessness and healthcare provision which has been really eye-opening. “Their suggestions are heartfelt and it’s clear that the city’s children can see areas where it is struggling.”

Across Wrexham over 35 schools and community groups took part in the Just One Thing consultation, resulting in more than 1,500 people sharing ideas and more than 3,600 unique insights gathered.

The ideas were analysed by experts at Wrexham University and organised into key themes.

Natalie Edwards from the Civic Mission at Wrexham University has been heavily involved in the project and joined the group discussion at Victoria School.

She said:

“Initially we asked children to put their ideas on postcards to send back to us. We had an amazing response with over 3,000 lines of ideas. “The influence of our young people is so important; engagement with young people is truthful, heartfelt and completely authentic. “Children are very empathetic and have real concern for others and want to help those who are struggling. I have been really impressed with their maturity. It is young people who can help give us the answers we need.”

One Year 6 pupil involved in the consultation said she felt immensely proud to have had the opportunity to have her voice heard.

Sophia, 11, said:

“I feel really privileged to be involved and have a say on our community. It has also been a great opportunity to meet people from different walks of life in Wrexham. “I think we need more homeless shelters in the city centre to give those who are struggling a better chance of getting help and work. It makes me sad seeing people suffer, and more shelters could help stop people having to live on the streets. It could make a lot of people a lot happier. “I love theatre and I have known since the age of three that I want to be an actress and there are some great opportunities for me here. But I think more sports halls and wellbeing centres could be beneficial for other youngsters.”

Wrexham City Board is independent and brings together a range of elected leaders, business and community representatives from all over the area. Its vision is a ‘thriving, playful and vibrant city centre’ and the board says that it is committed to ensuring that its plan reflects the voices of the community, and places the wellbeing of future generations at its heart.

Rachel added: