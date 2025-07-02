Wrexham University

2 July 2025

Wrexham Academic Welcomes Launch of New National Youth Work Body

An academic leader at Wrexham University has hailed a new national body for youth work in Wales as an “exciting step forward” for the profession and young people it serves.

Dr. Simon Stewart, Dean of the Faculty of Social and Life Sciences at Wrexham University, has welcomed the announcement made by the Welsh Government.

An experienced youth worker, Dr Stewart has said the new body will “support a collective pursuit of excellence in youth work in Wales”.

Dr. Stewart is also a member of the Youth Work Strategy Implementation Board, which provides advice to the Welsh Government on achieving a sustainable delivery model for youth work in Wales.

He said:

“This is an exciting step forward and extremely welcome news for youth work in Wales, as the new national body will strengthen the sector by supporting innovation and collaboration, and in turn, ensure the long-term sustainability of the profession.

 

“The new body will not only be crucial for the visibility of youth work nationally and internationally but it will also support a collective pursuit of excellence in youth work in Wales.

 

“It’s also pleasing that this news was announced during Youth Work Week – the annual celebration of our vital sector.

 

“Speaking on behalf of colleagues on the Youth Work Strategy Implementation Board, we are delighted with the Cabinet Secretary's decision and this builds on the work of the previous Interim Youth Work Board, headed up by Keith Towler – and now current Board, which Sharon Lovell, Joanne Simms and myself are part of and who have been on this journey for more than seven years as part of both boards.”

Dr. Stewart also said the new organisation will be “fantastic” for workforce development in Wales.

“It will not only elevate the collective voice of youth work but it will also support continued workforce development for those working in the sector,” he said.

Announcing the plans, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Given the breadth and diversity of youth work provision across Wales, I’m delighted to announce plans to create a new central body for youth work in Wales, to unify the sector, support collaboration and amplify its impact on young people.

 

“This exciting new organisation will make sure that the many talented young people, youth workers, and organisations in the youth work sector in Wales have the structure, leadership, and advocacy they need to thrive.”

There are still some places remaining for the September 2025 intake of the Youth and Community Work Masters programme at Wrexham University, you can find out more about the course here.



