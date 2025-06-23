Wrexham University and AFC Foundation Launch New Football and Community Programme

Wrexham University is partnering with next-door neighbours Wrexham AFC Foundation to deliver a brand-new course focusing on the transformative power of football and its positive impact on communities.

The university and Foundation have launched their new Football and Community Development foundation degree, with the first intake of the course getting underway this September.

As part of the programme, students will gain an understanding of the role football plays within communities, while also gaining practical coaching experience. Students will also have opportunities to work with Wrexham AFC Foundation.

By the end of the programme, students will be ready to coach the next generation of players or deliver impactful community programmes.

University staff, students and representatives from Wrexham AFC Foundation came together to celebrate the launch of the new programme.

Sara Hilton, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at the University, who will be leading the programme, said:

“We are incredibly excited to announce and launch our new Football and Community Development foundation degree, and are beyond delighted to be partnering up with the purpose-driven Wrexham AFC Foundation, whose work sets out to change the lives of children and young people from across Wrexham, North Wales and even further afield for the better. “The power of football and its positive impact on communities, and in particular, children and young people cannot be understated, and we are thrilled that we will be working with the Foundation to deliver this inspiring programme to football changemakers of the future. “We are proud that we will be training up the next generation of grassroots football, sport development, and community outreach professionals, who will be using the beautiful game as a force for good.”

Dr Leigh Griffin, Chair of Wrexham University’s Board of Governors, said:

“Launching this exciting programme, in partnership with Wrexham AFC, is a huge opportunity and another excellent example of our long-standing, strong relationship with the club. “The club’s astonishing progress – both on and off the pitch – has completely elevated our community, and coupled with the fact that they share our vision of making a positive difference both locally and globally, this programme embodies that ethos beautifully. “On launching our new Vision and Strategy earlier this year, one of the goals we set out as a university is to provide a student-centred experience creating opportunities, which inspire and enable all students to become confident graduates, who make a positive impact on society. “This new programme of study is a superb example of that – we are confident that this foundation degree is going to equip students with the knowledge and experience they need to go onto make a valuable impact on communities, through football as the vehicle for that.”

Jamie Edwards, Head of Community at Wrexham AFC Foundation, added:

“The new Football and Community Development foundation degree is set to be a true gamechanger for both Wrexham AFC Foundation and our wider community. As a football club, we have a unique responsibility – and a genuine opportunity – to drive meaningful change. But to do that, we need a highly skilled and inspired workforce. “This programme will help develop that workforce by offering unique, real-life experiences – both here in Wrexham and internationally – giving students the tools, insight, and confidence to make a real impact. “Wrexham University clearly shares our vision for growth and community-centred development, and we’re genuinely excited to see how this programme, and our partnership as a whole, will evolve and flourish.”

More about the programme, including how to apply, here.