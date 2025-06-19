University Academic becomes Associate Fellow with the British Psychological Society

A Psychology academic at Wrexham University has been recognised for her research and passion for the profession from a national body.

Dr. Shubha Sreenivas, Programme Leader of the University’s MSc Psychology (Conversion programme) and Senior Lecturer in Psychology (Biological), has been named an Associate Fellow with the British Psychological Society (BPS).

Her Associate Fellow status has been given in recognition of her years of experience, expertise, and contribution to the field of Psychology.

Dr. Sreenivas has been involved with psychological research since 2006, supporting multi-centre trials as Data Manager with NWORTH (North Wales Organisation for Randomised Trials in Health) at Bangor University’s Clinical Trials unit, and has been leading independent research from 2012 onwards.

Other areas of research that Dr. Sreenivas has led on includes looking at psychosocial problems of institutionalised, destitute women in India. While in the UK, she supported research exploring brain activations relating to mood disorders and treatment response.

She has also explored the use of dogs and robotic dogs in improving reading confidence in primary school age children and the benefits of pet therapy for university students, and the difference they make to their anxiety and stress levels.

Dr. Sreenivas also has clinical experience of working as an Assistant Psychologist with the Adult and Older Adults Psychology Services for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Speaking about her Associate Fellow status, Dr. Sreenivas said:

“I’m extremely excited about this professional recognition as it demonstrates how far I’ve come in the field. “From gaining my first degree in English Literature and Journalism in India to then making my way into the Psychology pathway as a mature student, after completing my postgraduate degree in the subject. I then completed a Masters in Foundations of Clinical Psychology and a PhD at Bangor University, which has opened up so many opportunities for me. “I feel proud of how far I’ve come and feel particularly pleased to be the Programme Leader of the Psychology Conversion programme at Wrexham. “The programme is incredibly important to me, as it offers those, who have gained an undergraduate degree in another subject area but want to change direction and study or pursue a career in Psychology, do so. “I think one of the main reasons I am so passionate about the Conversion programme is that those students remind me of myself and my own journey into Psychology.”

There are still some places remaining for the September 2025 intake of the MSc Psychology (Conversion programme) at Wrexham University, you can find out more about the course here.