Nursing at Wrexham University Ranked Top in UK for Student Satisfaction

Nursing at Wrexham University has been ranked top in the UK for student satisfaction in the Complete University Guide 2026.

The Guide has also ranked the institution joint first in the UK – and first in Wales – for graduate prospects in the Nursing subject league table.

Wrexham University offers Nursing BN (Hons) courses in Adult Nursing, Children’s Nursing and Mental Health Nursing at its Wrexham and St Asaph campuses.

Earlier this month, the university celebrated the news that it had been ranked top in Wales for student satisfaction overall in the Guide, as well as joint third in the UK for the same metric – out of 130 higher education institutions.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor, said:

“I am thrilled that nursing at Wrexham University has been ranked top in the UK for student satisfaction, as well as joint first in the UK for graduate prospects in the Nursing subject league table, in the Complete University Guide 2026. “We are enormously proud of our strong reputation for student satisfaction, here at Wrexham – and these latest rankings demonstrate that our staff go above and beyond to support and empower our students in all that they do. “This recognition speaks directly to the core of our 2030 Vision and Strategy, which is rooted in delivering an exceptional and inclusive student experience, as well as preparing our graduates to thrive in their chosen careers. In professions such as nursing, where compassionate, skilled professionals are in ever-increasing demand, we are proud to be leading the way nationally. “Congratulations to our nursing colleagues, who work tirelessly to provide an excellent experience for our students.”

Some places are available on the University’s Adult Nursing and Mental Health Nursing degree courses, which are starting in September.

You could be eligible for a fully funded NHS bursary to support your studies, find out more here.

