First Minister Visits Wrexham University to Tour Trail-Blazing Facilities and Discuss Civic Impact

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan MS paid a visit to Wrexham University to view some of the institution’s ground-breaking facilities, including the soon-to-be complete Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC) building – North Wales Growth Deal’s first construction project.

The First Minister met students and staff from a range of subject areas to hear all about the university’s newly launched 2030 Vision and Strategy and its overarching ambition to become a world-leading, modern civic university.

During the visit, the First Minister toured the trail-blazing EEOC development, which will become a specialist centre for industry engagement, research, and innovation, and will provide North Wales with a centre for collaboration and skills development in sustainability, renewables, and high value manufacturing.

The First Minister’s tour of the EEOC came just days before International Women in Engineering Day. She spent time speaking with Selina Thomas, a final-year Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering student, who highlighted her work in supporting North Wales-based firm KnitMesh Technologies by investigating the impact strength of composites.

She was also given the opportunity to view the university’s Health Simulation Centre, where staff highlighted the institution’s work in strengthening and developing the public sector workforce in North Wales, with Welsh language provision at the core of that.

The First Minister heard how since launching ‘Cyfle’, the institution’s Welsh Language Academic Strategy and Action Plan just under three years ago, Welsh language modules have been introduced to a number of degree courses including Speech and Language Therapy, Professional Policing, Education and more.

Staff also updated the First Minister on progress relating to current works taking place on campus on the next phase of enhancing the University’s Health and Education Innovation Quarter (HEIQ).

She heard how the next phase will take the university’s facilities to even further heights – ensuring that industry-leading technology is available to students’ by creating a new immersive teaching environment, which will allow for a combination of both virtual and augmented reality. It will also include a Teaching and Learning Lab and a Hydrasimulation Suite – which is being developed in conjunction with the Hydra Foundation – that will help students with their critical decision-making skills, through simulation of emergency situations.

The visit concluded with a positive discussion on the university’s Civic Mission work, with a focus on how the institution is at the forefront of driving systemic change in the region through connecting partner organisations, sharing knowledge and unlocking collective action, all with the aim of helping to put an end to social inequality across North Wales by 2030.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to the university and proudly showcase our incredible facilities – in particular, our Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre, which is due to open at the start of the next academic year in September, as well as our cutting-edge Health Simulation Centre. “The visit also provided us with a welcome opportunity to highlight our newly launched 2030 Vision and Strategy, and also shine a light on how higher education institutions have a crucial role to play in helping to shape a more resilient and prosperous Wales. Our work in building skills but also strengthening and developing a bilingual public sector workforce in North Wales, and our Civic Mission, in terms of providing systems leadership, demonstrates the positive impact our institution has on the communities we serve. “Thank you to the First Minister for her time and engagement with us – it was a pleasure to welcome her, and showcase just some of our fantastic work.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan MS added: