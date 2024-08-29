Anglesey’s Industrial Renaissance is Already Happening

Anglesey is on the cusp of an industrial renaissance, and at Tenet we recognised this potential early on, leading us to relocate our business to this vibrant island.

The decision was fuelled by the rich industrial heritage of Anglesey, which has cultivated a deep reservoir of knowledge and expertise within the local workforce.

Relocating to Anglesey was driven by more than just the exciting industrial opportunities the island offers. As someone who grew up in North Wales, I have first-hand experience of the challenges faced by young engineers in finding local opportunities. Our commitment at Tenet is not only to innovate but also to ensure that the local community prospers alongside our business for the long term.

Despite the shift in industries over the years, with many locals having to seek opportunities elsewhere, our move to Menai Science Park (M-SParc) was strategic. It’s about revitalisation and bringing that expertise back home. M-SParc is more than just a business location – it’s a rallying point for the skilled Welsh workforce to return and engage with dynamic sectors that are defining the new age of industry on the island.

Currently, Anglesey is emerging as a leading hub for multiple cutting-edge industries including tidal stream turbines, wind energy, nuclear technology, and petrochemicals. The transformative energy of these sectors is palpable and the opportunities they present are immediate. This isn't just about future prospects, it’s about the here and now. Jobs are available today, and the infrastructure for further development is already in place.

The narrative often heard is one of a “bright future” for Welsh nuclear energy and broader industrial growth. But at Tenet Engineers, we believe that the future is already unfolding. The Government’s investment in projects like the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station underscores this belief. It’s not just a plan, it’s a reality.

For businesses contemplating investment in the region, the message is clear – the opportunity in Anglesey is ripe for the taking right now. This island is bustling with industrial activity and innovation, supported by government backing and a community eager for growth. For professionals in engineering and tech, especially those from Wales who have ventured afar, Anglesey offers a chance not just to return, but to be at the forefront of an industrial boom.

The opportunities on Anglesey are not just in its industrial outputs but in its community spirit and collaborative environment. M-SParc is a good example which is thriving as a nucleus of innovation, where businesses small and large come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

At Tenet are already part of this exciting chapter, and we welcome others to join us in this journey of growth and innovation. The jobs are here, the opportunities are now, and the future is waiting for no one. Anglesey is the place to be for anyone looking to make a significant impact in their industry and community.