Young Entrepreneurs Invited to Apply for Big Ideas Wales Bootcamp to Business 2024-25

Big Ideas Wales is calling on ambitious young people to take part in its Bootcamp to Business programme, a fully funded residential course designed to equip budding entrepreneurs aged 18-25 with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to launch their own businesses.

This year, the programme will be held at two locations:

North Wales: Friday, 22nd to Sunday, 24th November 2024, at the Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre, Caernarfon. Applications close on Friday, 1st November 2024, at 4pm.

South Wales: Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd March 2025, at the Gilwern Outdoor Education Centre, Abergavenny. Applications close on Friday, 28th February 2025, at 4pm.

The Bootcamp offers a mix of training, activities, and expert support, guiding participants through essential topics such as branding, social media, sustainability, and pitching their business ideas.

By the end of the weekend, participants will be ready to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey—whether it’s turning a side hustle into a full-time venture or officially becoming self-employed.

Participants will also have the opportunity to network with successful business owners and industry experts, building connections that can help them along their journey.

The programme is perfect for motivated young individuals who have a business idea but need help figuring out what to do next. Applications are open to those in the early stages of their business journey, with priority given to those further along in their business development.

Please note that spaces are limited.

For more information and to submit your application, visit the Business Bootcamp event page here