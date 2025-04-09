Charity Secures National Lottery Funding to Empower Young People With Life Skills

Charity WeMindTheGap has been awarded funding over the next five years from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will help the charity to continue its work supporting young people in North Wales and the North West of England who have fallen through the gaps and who are not in employment, education or training, to develop life skills that many take for granted, preparing them for the world of work and creating a sense of belonging.

The £4.9 million funding over five years will sustain and grow WeMindTheGap programmes, supporting the charity’s ambition to reach over 15,000 young people at a cost of £12 million.

This funding will enable the creation of a supportive network for each ‘Graduate Gappie’, connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds, bridging the gap between the online and offline worlds and creating a sense of belonging in their community.

The charity said the continuous support will empower underserved young people who are not in education, employment, or training, by fostering personal and professional growth, and resilience.

Ultimately, the programmes aim to equip future generations with the skills and support necessary to engage with education, enter the workplace, live independently and contribute to their local economy and community.

Founded in 2014 by Rachel Clacher, co-founder of Moneypenny, WeMindTheGap initially provided a six-month paid traineeship, followed by further support to help young people transition into work or education. Since 2014, the charity has expanded its offering and now offers five different programmes to meet the differing needs of young people. Some are delivered virtually as a first step and suited to those who may not yet be ready for the world of work. The charity continues to support its ‘Graduate Gappies’ through an ever-growing Alumni programme, with a focus on maintaining relationships, peer-to-peer support and continued progression.

Patron Sir John Timpson said:

“I have watched WeMindTheGap grow from a great idea into a vital programme that now changes young people’s lives. They have found a formula that gives experience and confidence and creates positive thinking and ambition to help many brave young people to turn their lives around. I am delighted that WeMindTheGap is now receiving more of the investment support it needs and deserves.”

Ali Wheeler, CEO of WeMindTheGap, said:

“This funding represents a huge milestone for the charity and a clear recognition of the difference we are making to young people’s lives. The ongoing support from The National Lottery Community Fund is invaluable, as it gives us the flexibility to continue to grow, adapt, and deepen our impact year on year. This funding will help us build on our community model, and reach even more young people who deserve better. By partnering with local employers, we will ensure that these young people have access to meaningful work opportunities. With an emphasis on long-term support, we aim to empower young people to not only secure employment but also build the confidence and skills they need to succeed in life. We are excited to build on this foundation, foster sustainability and growth, and support even more young people in the future.”

Ellen Dunlevy, Senior Portfolio Manager at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: