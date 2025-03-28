A Shared Ambition Can Unlock AI Potential

There’s a strong sense of possibility for North Wales when it comes to artificial intelligence. With its energy assets, fibre infrastructure and academic and skills base, the region is well placed to be part of the national conversation – and national action – on AI.

The opportunity is there to shape a shared narrative across North Wales. It has the ingredients to support and attract investment, and the potential to develop a regional offer around AI that works for both the public and private sectors. What we need now is a coordinated approach between government, Ambition North Wales and industry, to present the region’s capability with clarity and confidence.

One of the clearest lessons from my work as Chief Digital Officer for Welsh Government is that AI must be understood not just as a technology challenge, but as a people one. The public sector is already seeing the benefits of AI in action. Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is using a digital pathology platform which has improved prostate cancer detection rates. Across Wales, a new e-stroke tool has been introduced to support clinicians in real time. Social care teams are exploring how generative AI can reduce time spent on admin and to submit their assessments. These examples show AI at its best – making it easier for professionals to focus on their core purpose while improving outcomes for the people they support.

But these advances won’t achieve their full impact unless we invest in the skills needed to use them well. This means developing expertise in data science and data engineering, but just as importantly it means equipping professionals at all levels with the understanding and confidence to apply these tools in their day-to-day work. There is a pressing need for leaders, particularly, to grasp how AI can help shape better services. Otherwise, we risk being led by the technology, rather than using it to solve meaningful problems. Where we are adopting technology within our workforce, there is a need for leaders to understand the importance of human oversight, ensuring fair work for all and taking a social partnership approach. The Workforce Partnership Council recently published guidance for the public sector on this.

At a national level, Welsh Government has begun looking at how we develop that workforce. A new subgroup of the Social Partnership Council has been set up to examine the skills implications of AI. Regional planning will be essential. That includes ensuring our further and higher education institutions are designing provision that reflects what businesses and services need now – and will need in future.

The public sector in North Wales is up for the challenge. Local authorities, NHS organisations and colleges are engaging with AI and its potential to transform the way they work. But it’s also clear that the day-to-day pressures they face can get in the way of long-term transformation. This is where public-private collaboration becomes so important. We need to plan together, share tools and expertise, and be honest about where the gaps are in infrastructure and investment.

For me, the priority is to make sure we’re building on strong foundations. That means making the case for better data infrastructure and workforce planning. It may not grab headlines, but this kind of work is vital if we want to unlock the full value of AI.

North Wales already has the assets in place. What is needed now is the right focus, the right collaboration, and a shared ambition to make the most of the opportunity in front of us.