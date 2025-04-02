North Wales  |

2 April 2025
North Wales

Moneypenny Unites Under One Brand as It Celebrates 25 Years

Moneypenny Unites Under One Brand as It Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Moneypenny is celebrating its 25th anniversary by uniting its US businesses under one brand.

The Wrexham-headquartered firm, which delivers communication solutions, has strengthened its US presence over the past decade through strategic acquisitions.

These have included VoiceNation and Ninja Number (2020), Alphapage (2022), and Sunshine Communication Services and Choice Voice  (2024), expanding its bilingual call management and virtual phone system offerings nationwide.

Now all these brands will operate under the Moneypenny name with delivery centres in Atlanta and Miami.

“As a company proudly headquartered in Wrexham, a city with a rich history and a growing international profile, Moneypenny shares the same spirit of resilience, ambition, and focus on our people. From its industrial heritage to its vibrant cultural scene, Wrexham is a place of innovation and growth. Just as Wrexham football has captured hearts across the US, Moneypenny continues to strengthen its transatlantic presence, bringing world-class customer conversations that unlock valuable opportunities for businesses across both sides of the pond,” said Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny.

 

“Our international presence continues to grow, and this step ensures we maintain the same high standards, culture, and tone that define us worldwide.”

Richard Culberson, CEO of Moneypenny North America, said:

“Moneypenny has always been about innovation, technology, brilliant people and teamwork, and delivering outstanding service. By unifying our brand, we make it easier for businesses to see the full range of solutions we offer while also enhancing opportunities for our people. This transition underscores Moneypenny’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and a unified global strategy.”



