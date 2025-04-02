North Wales-Based Accountancy Firm Expands with Third Merger

An ambitious firm of chartered accountants is expanding again after merging with another practice.

Coxeys, which has offices in Wrexham, Saltney and Chester, will be adding another 250 clients to its portfolio after acquiring Barnes Cooper Ltd which operates across Chester, North Wales and Cheshire.

The four members of the Barnes Cooper team, including founders Dave Cooper and Sue Cooke, are transferring to the Coxeys office in Saltney.

This move is the third merger for Coxeys in the past seven years, with the takeovers of Martin Williams and Co in 2022 and the Chester branch of Hall Livesey Brown in 2019. Coxeys was originally founded in 1927 as W. Cross and Co and changed its name in 1974 when Michael Coxey took over.

The company now employs more than 40 people including 12 qualified accountants and also has a book-keeping arm called Business Essentials.

Its clients range from sole traders to large multi-national companies with multi-million-pound turnovers. Dave Cooper gained considerable experience in general accountancy and providing business advice before striking out on his own in 1999.

Barnes Cooper, currently based in Dodleston, in Chester, came about after he recruited Sue Cooke in 2005.

Dave said:

“We have a total cross-section of clients, a mix of one-man bands, partnerships and limited companies covering numerous trades and activities. “We have built our whole business on our good reputation and we pride ourselves on the friendly service we have provided over the years. “My focus since I started has always been my clients and I want to make sure we link up with a company which is on the same wavelength, has the same values and the same approach and importantly the same trustworthiness. “I’m not disappearing into the sunset just yet, but I want to ensure that our clients are properly looked after in the longer term. It’s important that we ensure they are in safe hands. “We already have a great rapport with the team at Coxeys and we are looking forward to working together.”

Although Dave will eventually scale back his commitments and reduce his hours, Sue Cooke will be carrying on full-time and both will be available for the clients transferring from Barnes Cooper.

Sue, whose daughters Sarah and Charlotte, also work for the company, said:

“We were looking for somebody suitable to take us on and we knew Coxeys already because they have a first-class reputation and it’s worked out really well. “Everybody at Coxeys is so friendly which makes the transition so much easier. “At one point we were in Great Western House across the way from the Coxeys office in Saltney so in one sense we’re going back to the future. It’s a very positive step.”

The logistics of the move are being masterminded by Lorraine Hughes, the Coxeys Saltney office practice manager.

“I oversaw the merger with Martin Williams and I’m doing the same with Barnes Cooper, so it’s not my first rodeo. “We’ve taken on two extra offices in our building in Saltney so we can integrate the team into the Coxeys operation. “The way the company is growing is very exciting – it’s onwards and upwards.”

According to Coxeys director Joanne Evans, it was a timely move for everybody concerned.

She said:

“While we are keen to continue growing Dave has reached a point where he wants to take a step back. “It’s a very good fit because both companies work in a similar way which made it and obvious choice with a real synergy between us. “As far as the clients are concerned, there will be no change with a seamless transition in the service they receive. Our approach to client care is very similar.”

It was a message echoed by Coxeys managing director Anthony Lewis.

He said: