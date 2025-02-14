North Wales Can Capitalise on its Strengths to Drive Growth

North Wales is a region of opportunity, with a diverse economy that spans industrial power in the east to pioneering low-carbon energy projects in the west. The challenge now is to capitalise on our strengths and build a future that is not reliant on government grants but instead creates sustainable economic growth.

Ambition North Wales, which serves as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, is focused on unlocking the region’s potential by investing in infrastructure and innovation. The recent announcement of an Investment Zone for Flintshire and Wrexham is a prime example of how targeted investment can create the right conditions for economic growth. But for this to work effectively, it must be supported by a robust regional plan that considers transport, land use, and economic wellbeing as interconnected priorities.

Transport is a fundamental component of economic growth and at a regional level one of our statutory responsibilities as a Corporate Joint Committee. That is why we have proposed a Regional Transport Plan which is currently out for public consultation until 14 April – ensuring that employment sites and residential areas are properly linked. High-value job opportunities in advanced manufacturing in the northeast must be accessible to residents across the region. This is about more than just jobs; it is about enabling people to enjoy a good quality of life, with strong communities supported by well-planned infrastructure.

Looking west, North Wales has an opportunity to establish itself as a leader in low-carbon energy. The Morlais project, for example, is a pioneering initiative that could make the region a hub for tidal energy. Supported by an £8 million equity investment from the Welsh Government, Morlais is set to become Europe’s largest consented tidal energy scheme. With its prime location off the coast of Anglesey, it has the capacity to generate enough power for up to 180,000 homes. This is not just about clean energy generation – it is about innovation, investment, and positioning North Wales at the forefront of an industry that will play a critical role in the global energy transition.

Our investment through the Growth Deal in the Cydnerth project will enable the expansion of the Morlais project through investing in infrastructure to enhance its generating capacity – providing more opportunities for technology developers from across Europe to test and deploy their solutions. This is a prime example of North Wales taking a proactive role in shaping the future of energy and innovation.

We are also seeing progress in digital innovation, with Bangor University leading the way via its Digital Signal Processing Centre. The demand for data processing is growing rapidly, and North Wales is positioning itself as a centre of excellence in this field. At the same time, Menai Science Park – M-SParc – on Anglesey is set to double its footprint, responding to the increasing demand for high-quality space for businesses at the cutting edge of innovation.

A thriving economy requires a strong ecosystem where large employers, start-ups, and SMEs all play a role. Innovation hubs like M-SParc provide space for ideas to develop, and start-ups are an essential part of the supply chain for larger businesses. The rapid pace of technological advancement means that we cannot always predict which industries will drive future growth, but by creating the right conditions for businesses of all sizes to succeed, we can ensure North Wales remains a competitive and dynamic economy.

Ultimately, the goal is to build a self-sustaining economy where businesses succeed not because of government grants but because they are globally competitive. As we transition away from reliance on European funding and explore new funding structures from Westminster, we must focus on fostering an economy that generates its own prosperity. This means allowing government to target funding towards essential public services like education and healthcare, while the business community drives economic expansion.

North Wales has everything it needs to thrive – world-class businesses, cutting-edge innovation, and a wealth of natural resources. Now is the time to seize the opportunities ahead, ensuring that our region is recognised as a leader in sustainable growth and economic resilience.