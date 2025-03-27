VZTA Smart Towns Brings Real-Time Digital Advertising to Wrexham City Centre

Wrexham is breaking new ground as the first UK council to empower nearly 100 city centre businesses with dynamic digital advertising.

Through a partnership developed with the UK's leading TownTech platform VZTA Smart Towns, businesses can now update content on the city's digital screens in real-time – helping them fill empty salon appointments, sell perishable stock, and promote offers on demand.

VZTA Smart Towns said this transformative approach levels the playing field, giving small businesses access to the kind of digital tools that major chains have long taken for granted.

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, this project builds on the success of the VZTA Wrexham app, launched last year, and represents a major leap forward in Wrexham’s transformation into a Smart City.

The VZTA Digital Screens Software, developed by Wales-based company NearMeNow, seamlessly integrates digital advertising, wayfinding, and app-based promotions into a single, user-friendly platform. By harnessing this technology, their aim is to ensure no business is left behind in the transition to digital destinations.

Victoria Mann, CEO of NearMeNow, the company behind VZTA Smart Towns, said:

“True digital transformation of town and city centres can only succeed if small businesses are supported along the way. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see businesses capture their first product photo and watch it immediately appear on digital high street screens and in homes via the VZTA app. With real-time ad updates, businesses now have the flexibility to engage with customers both in town and remotely, on their own terms – not when larger social media platforms decide to display their ads. And the best part is, it’s at no cost to the businesses. This marks a significant milestone in the creation of truly digital town and city centres, with shared value across local authority partners. Wrexham truly embodies the VZTA ethos of ‘One city; one solution.”

Wrexham was also the first council in Wales to appoint a Smart Towns Development Manager, making it a leader in creating a connected, thriving city centre.

David Evans, Smart Towns Manager, said:

“When I first considered the possibility of integrating the app software with our digital screens, I knew it would require a close collaboration with experts. The VZTA team worked tirelessly to adapt their technology to meet our needs, and today we’re proud to offer city centre businesses access to this innovative digital solution for free. This project is not just about technology; it’s about creating opportunities for businesses and fostering a vibrant, connected community. The VZTA team has shown their commitment to regeneration, helping local economies thrive and ensuring that our town centres remain competitive and resilient.”

Nigel Williams, Lead Member for Economy, Business, and Tourism, added:

“In today’s challenging times for businesses on our high streets, I am proud to say that Wrexham Council is the first to offer free advertising via our newly installed digital boards. This initiative will provide our city centre businesses with a platform to advertise offers, promotions, and raise their profiles. I encourage businesses who have not yet registered with our Wrexham VZTA app to contact us and take full advantage of this opportunity. I would also like to thank our officers and the team from VZTA for their hard work in developing this technology and helping us lead the way in becoming a truly ‘smart city.’ Finally, my thanks go to the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns grant funding for their continued support.”

The introduction of digital screens is a key milestone in Wrexham’s 2029 Vision to become a cultural and economic hub.