Works Begin to Improve Former Village School in Bryneglwys

Cymdeithas Canolfan Ial Association (CCIA) have appointed a contractor to undertake improvement works on a former school building, to become a community hub in Bryneglwys.

On the 19th of January 2023, Denbighshire Council received confirmation that they had secured £10.95m from the UK Government for the former Clwyd West constituency to support the development of 10 projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s unique heritage, wellbeing and rural communities.

This project was one of the 10 included within the Council’s application to UK Government, and as a result Cymdeithas Canolfan Ial Association (CCIA) received £327,000 of this UK Government funding to renovate the former village school and secured a further £65,000 from the Clocaenog Windfarm Fund towards the project.

After the closure of Ysgol Bryneglwys in 2014, a group of volunteers came together to ensure that a once valuable community asset could become integral to the community again.

The group of residents formed Cymdeithas Canolfan Ial Association (CCIA) and obtained a charity status in April 2020, with the aim to convert the old school to a much-needed community hub.

Adever Construction was successful in their tender for the project, and preliminary works have begun to remove existing asbestos within the building, conduct clean air tests and render the exterior of the community hub.

Further improvements to the interior of the building will enable future community events to be held within the community hub and provide a warm hub facility for residents.

Pat Downes, Chair of Cymdeithas Canolfan Ial Association (CCIA) said:

“Cymdeithas Canolfan Ial Association (CCIA) was formed as a one issue charity to turn the old school into a much-needed community hub. It has been a lot of hard work and so many people have helped us over the years. There has been a real team effort around this project. “It’s an exciting time, not just for CCIA, but hopefully the whole village will be looking forward to having this amenity. It will offer an opportunity for residents to get together on a regular basis in the new café and will provide a space to host events such as concerts. It will also be available to hire once the work has been completed”.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said: