4 April 2025
Property / Construction

Housebuilder Celebrates Completion of St Asaph Housing Development

Sell-Out Success for St Asaph Housing Development

A St Asaph based business is celebrating completion of 140 new homes in the area.

Castle Green Homes recently sold the final property at its popular Maes yr Haul development, less than three miles from the company’s headquarters.

Work on the site on Upper Denbigh Road started in autumn 2022 and homes were initially released off plan in response to demand. By the time show homes opened in September 2023 homeowners had already begun moving in.

Sales director Sian Pitt said:

“The success of our new homes in St Asaph reflects our reputation in the area – Castle Green is known for building quality homes in sought-after locations. In line with Denbighshire County Council’s Local Housing Market Assessment Policy, we’ve provided two, three and four-bedroomed homes and the majority of purchasers were already living nearby. The development is now home to first time buyers, families and downsizers and we’ve recently welcomed the final homeowners.”

Along with building new homes, Castle Green invested around £250,000 in the local community to ensure the growth of the neighbourhood is sustainable.

Sian explained:

“As a responsible homebuilder we agreed during the planning process to support the community with funding paid to the local authority to then be invested in local infrastructure.

 

“This included contributions towards education, improvements to existing affordable housing and improvements to existing public open space. As good neighbours we also gifted land to Kentigern’s Hospice and provided financial support to the charity.”


