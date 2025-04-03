Landscaping Firm Expands Ecology Team to Meet Growing Demand

Land Studio is expanding with the appointment of three new people to its Ecology team.

The Chester and North Wales-based firm, which provides clients with landscape architecture, civil engineering and ecology services, has appointed Lyn Pearce as its new director of ecology.

She is joined by senior ecologist Daniel Finegan and consultant ecologist Melissa Finch.

Lyn brings extensive experience as an ecologist and has led large-scale, complex ecology projects across both the private and public sectors, including residential developments, rail infrastructure, utilities, quarries and parks/nature conservation schemes.

Simon Richards, Founder and Director of Land Studio, said:

“We are seeing increasing demand for our specialist ecology offering both as a stand-alone service and also as part of a more holistic offering which also includes our landscape architecture and engineering services. “We are winning business across the UK and internationally from clients seeking to create places that enhance biodiversity, responsibly maximise the value of land and connect people with nature.”

Lyn Pearce said:

“I’m thrilled to have come on board at Land Studio at such an exciting time for the business and to be joined in the Ecology team by Daniel and Melissa.”

The in-house Ecology team works closely with Land Studio’s landscape architects and civil engineers to ensure Biodiversity Net Gain and protected species mitigation is efficiently inbuilt into the design process, saving clients time and money and resulting in better outcomes for people and nature.

Clients include the National Trust, landowners, commercial developers and holiday and leisure parks.

Earlier this month, Land Studio was accepted on the South West & Mid Wales Regional Civil Engineering Services Framework 2025.

Land Studio director of civil engineering Lisa Sawyer said:

“Our work frequently takes us across Wales and we’re proud to have been selected as one of the consultants on Lot 1 for Specialist Consultancy Services. “This covers all of our services as standalone disciplines or on projects where we can offer a combined approach.”

Land Studio has an office in Chester city centre and also in Cilcain in Flintshire.