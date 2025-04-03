Wrexham University Joins the Association of Commonwealth Universities

Wrexham University has become a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) – a global network of more than 400 institutions across 40 countries that uses higher education to improve the lives of people throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.

The ACU enables its member institutions to collaborate on research partnerships and initiatives, which tackle global issues through leveraging institutions’ strengths, and sharing expertise and resources.

Members have the opportunity to contribute to high-level policy agendas at Commonwealth ministerial meetings. While, staff and students from member universities are also able to access funding for grants, fellowships and scholarships, training and education events, and opportunities to share best practice.

Earlier this year, Wrexham University unveiled its ambitious new vision and strategy to take the institution to 2030, where it set out its plans to become a modern civic university, that is globally engaged institution. Joining the ACU, demonstrates the institution’s commitment to serving the communities of Wrexham, Wales, and the world by driving innovation, creating opportunities, and making a positive difference.

Moss Garde, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships, said:

“I am delighted that Wrexham University is now part of this highly influential and global network. “It means that we are part of a worldwide community and can strengthen our relationships with world-leading universities from across the globe. Being a member of the ACU provides us with a unique opportunity to collaborate with fellow member institutions on research and projects, which help to build a better world through the power of international collaboration in higher education. “As a modern civic university that is globally engaged, this is a fantastic development for our students, staff and the communities that we serve.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added: