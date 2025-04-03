Council Leader Calls for Action as Holyhead Businesses Suffer from Port Closure

Businesses affected by the closure of Holyhead Port need financial support now, according to Anglesey Council Leader Councillor Gary Pritchard.
The Welsh Parliament’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee has published its initial findings on the Holyhead Port storm damage and closure.
One of its key recommendations urged the Welsh Government to decide what financial and other support it will provide to local businesses affected.
Cllr Pritchard welcomed the report’s finding, adding:
“Our own Holyhead Port closure impact survey undertaken in January has helped us understand the effects on local businesses. Some have been severely affected and are in dire need of financial support now.”
The Port closed suddenly on December 7th, 2024, and did not reopen for another 40 days. Footfall data for December 2024 and January 2025 dropped by 36% and 33% respectively compared to the same period in 2023 and 2024.
Cllr Pritchard added:
“Many businesses are reliant on the footfall ferry traffic creates and some reported that trade was down 90%. Others incurred loses of tens of thousands of pounds and a fear still exists that less confidence in the viability and resilience of the Port.
“These businesses have waited long enough for financial support and we will be asking the Welsh Government for funding in light of the important evidence gathered.”
Anglesey Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, said:
“Holyhead Port is of international economic importance. It is a valuable socio-economic driver for the town of Holyhead, but also a key trade connection between Wales, Ireland and the rest of Europe. Its future resilience is key to maintaining the vital trade route that exists between Dublin and Holyhead.
“We’re also pleased to see the Welsh Task Force up and running and look forward to strengthening working relationships with our partners to support its endeavours over the coming months.
“Securing the long-term resilience of Holyhead Port will add value as we work towards enhancing both local and international trade in the future.”