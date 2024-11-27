Workplace Discrimination at a Three Year High for Young Women

The number of young women being discriminated against at work is on the rise in Wales according to new research from the charity Young Women’s Trust.

Rates of discrimination are at a three year high, with 55% of young women saying they have experienced this in 2024, up from 44% in 2022.

Managers responsible for recruitment and HR decisions were also surveyed and a quarter confirmed that they were aware of instances of young women being discriminated against in the past year.

The research found that discrimination is multilayered with young women reporting prejudice based on age (27%), sex (15%), appearance (17%), and because of a long term mental health condition (15%).

Evidence of pay discrimination continues and despite it being illegal, 16% of young women said that they have been paid less than male colleagues who do the same or similar work. This has been disappointingly consistent for the last three years (23% in 2022 and 16% in 2023).

From an employer perspective, 8% of HR decision makers surveyed admitted that they were aware of women being paid less than men for jobs at the same level. When asked about gender pay gap reporting, over 1 in 10 (11%) don’t think that their organisation takes the reporting seriously enough.

Furthermore, over a quarter (26%) of young women told researchers that women and men are not given the same opportunities to progress in their organisation. This was mirrored by feedback from HR decision makers with a slightly lower proportion (23%) agreeing that it is harder for women to progress in their organisation than men.

Sexual harassment is still a devastatingly common feature of working life – over a quarter (26%) of young women told the researchers they had experienced this. 13% of HR decision makers agreed that sexist behaviour still exists in their organisation.

Whilst discrimination is spiralling, almost a quarter (23%) of young women say that they don’t know their rights in relation to workplace discrimination. Almost three in 10 (28%) say that if it did happen they wouldn't feel comfortable to challenge or report it and two in five (40%) would not feel confident to challenge pay inequality.

This new data highlights the desperate need for more protection for young women in the workplace and stronger enforcement, says Young Women’s Trust.

As the UK Government looks to strengthen and simplify enforcement of workers’ rights as part of its Employment Rights Bill and plan to Make Work Pay, Young Women’s Trust is calling for young women to be part of the design of the enforcement system to make sure it’s accessible and effective.

Young Women’s Trust are also urging employers to act now and address discrimination, creating workplace cultures where unfair treatment is not tolerated.

Claire Reindorp, Chief Executive at Young Women’s Trust, said: