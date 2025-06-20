Breaking Barriers in Motorsport Engineering

Motorsport has been my passion for as long as I can remember, and I feel incredibly fortunate that it has also become my career. For the past 18 years, I’ve had the pleasure of lecturing in Motorsport Engineering at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), and what a journey it has been.

During that time, the field has evolved dramatically. We’ve seen rapid and sometimes groundbreaking technological advances, from significant improvements in simulation techniques to the development of hybrid powertrains. The role of an engineer has expanded and diversified and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of this industry.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed enough is the number of women pursuing careers in motorsport engineering. Over the years, I’ve seen some incredibly talented young women enrol on our courses, graduate, and go on to have fulfilling careers. But until recently their numbers have been small, about 5 per cent compared to the men. For many years, I was the only woman in our motorsport department. I’m happy to say there are now two of us, but the wider industry still has work to do.

This enduring imbalance raises an important question: why does the stereotype persist, and what can we do to change it?

The old image of engineers covered in grease and wearing overalls is largely outdated. Today, engineering roles are diverse—some still involve hands-on work, which appeals to many, but others focus on software, data analysis, and simulation. You can thrive in this industry and still wear heels and have great nails if you want to! Motorsport is global, offering opportunities to travel, build international careers, and work with world-leading teams. It’s an exciting, dynamic field with excellent pay, strong maternity benefits, and a real sense of camaraderie.

You don’t even have to be a “petrol head” to succeed, although an aptitude for maths certainly helps!

I was lucky. I grew up with a rally-mad father who was delighted when I chose motorsport, and an independent, feminist mother who constantly reminded me that “women can do anything.” Add to that a few brilliant maths teachers at Llangatwg Comprehensive and St John Baptist School, and I had the support I needed to achieve my A-levels and secure a place at university.

Since my school days, the curriculum has shifted to emphasise STEM subjects, helping to address the national skills shortage. But we can do more to support girls early on, encouraging them to stick with maths and science and helping them see engineering as an accessible and exciting career. Fantastic initiatives like F1 in Schools and Green Power are inspiring young people to dream big. Here at UWTSD, we’re proud to support Girls on Track, Motorsport UK’s programme that introduces school-aged girls to the diverse world of motorsport, from pit stop challenges to media and presenting roles.

Change is happening. Women now make up 10 per cent of the workforce in motorsport and for the first time, we’ve achieved that same percentage on our motorsport programmes at UWTSD. To celebrate, we’re running a series of activities to build a stronger community of female engineers, hoping to create a supportive network that encourages even more girls to consider this fantastic career.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of our BEng Motorsport Engineering Degree Programme, the first of its kind in the world. Thanks to the vision of former lecturer Roger Dowden who started the course and guidance from the Motorsport Industry Association, our graduates have become valuable assets in motorsport and high-performance automotive industries worldwide. Many have gone on to work for prestigious companies like McLaren, Gordon Murray, Bentley, Ford, Arc, and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Our close ties with industry advisors ensure that our course remains relevant, practical, and academically rigorous. This blend of theory and real-world application is our unique strength, and it makes our graduates stand out.

I believe we’re on the right track. By continuing to challenge stereotypes, build supportive communities, and celebrate the successes of women in motorsport, we can create a future where gender is no barrier to pursuing a thrilling, rewarding engineering career.

And to all the young girls out there dreaming big: believe me when I say that you can do anything.