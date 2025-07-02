Newport City Council Retains Gold Award for Armed Forces Support

Newport City Council has renewed its gold award status as part of the Ministry of Defence’s employer recognition scheme (ERS).
It was presented to council representatives at a reception held at the Senedd to celebrate Reserves’ Day in UK Armed Forces Week.
ERS encourages employers to support the UK defence forces and inspire other organisations to do the same.
Councillor Mark Spencer, Cabinet member for communities and sport and champion for the armed forces and veterans, said he was very proud the council had retained its gold status.
“Newport City Council has a long-standing and established tradition of supporting our employees who have served their country and those who still do as reserves,” he said.
“To maintain our gold award, we had to show our commitment in several ways including signing the Armed Forces Covenant. We first did this in 2012 and then reaffirmed our support in 2016 and 2023 when we hosted National Armed Forces Day.
“We were also able to demonstrate that we have forces-friendly policies as part of our recruitment and selection processes and proactively support our reservists and Cadet Force volunteers.
“The council has always held our forces in high esteem, both veterans and those still serving. We regularly take part in, or help to organise, events to commemorate and thank them including the recent raising flag raising at the Civic Centre to mark Armed Forces Week and giving the Royal British Legion the Freedom of the City.”