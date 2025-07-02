Newport City Council Retains Gold Award for Armed Forces Support

Newport City Council has renewed its gold award status as part of the Ministry of Defence’s employer recognition scheme (ERS).

It was presented to council representatives at a reception held at the Senedd to celebrate Reserves’ Day in UK Armed Forces Week.

ERS encourages employers to support the UK defence forces and inspire other organisations to do the same.

Councillor Mark Spencer, Cabinet member for communities and sport and champion for the armed forces and veterans, said he was very proud the council had retained its gold status.