College’s Teaching Strategy and Well-Being Approach Praised in Positive Estyn Report

Staff, learners and senior leadership teams at The College Merthyr Tydfil are celebrating a positive report from Estyn.

The college has been praised for its significant role in supporting the community, well-defined teaching strategy, and focus on learner care and support creating a courteous and respectful culture, following its inspection earlier this year.

The report emphasises the college’s strong teaching model ensuring that lessons are planned, engaging and well-placed with learners reporting to show strong engagement during lessons.

Inspectors also highlighted the positive work staff are undertaking to assist disadvantaged learners, working in close partnership with the local authority.

“The college works closely with their local authority to identify learners at risk of dropping out of education and provides summer schools and support for learners’ social, emotional and mental health needs,” the report said.

In addition, the report champions The College’s efforts to encourage learner-led diversity and inclusion groups with programmes that support LGBTQ+ communities, and cover topics like mental health, anti-racism, healthy eating and personal safety.

It reads:

“Learners are supported to develop as ethical, informed citizens who respect and value diversity.”

The college has a number of curriculum-based academies linked to key employers.

Commenting on the AMBE Construction Academy, Estyn said:

“The Advanced Manufacturing and Built Environment (AMBE) Academy offers academically advanced students the opportunity to further develop as leaders, ambassadors, and advocates for their courses, divisions, and the college. “Each academy member is sponsored by a local company and gains invaluable industry-led interview technique training which may result in an apprenticeship with the company. “The members of the academy take pride in their roles and, through their passion and desire for success, they raise the aspirations and expectations of other learners.”

Lisa Thomas, The College Merthyr Tydfil Principal and CEO, said: