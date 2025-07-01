Employment Rights Timeline ‘Provides Clarity But Cost Concerns Remain’

UKHospitality has called on the UK Government to work with businesses to provide clear guidance on the Employment Rights Bill.
The Department for Business and Trade has published the timeline regarding the implementation of the Employment Rights Bill.
The measures, and when they are set to be introduced, include:
- April 2026: Changes to statutory sick pay, changes to paternity and parental leave, and trade union recognition.
- October 2026: Tipping laws tightened, strengthened employers’ duty to prevent sexual harassment.
- 2027: Introducing rights to guaranteed hours, strengthen existing rights to request flexible working, changes to an employees’ right to claim unfair dismissal.
UKHospitality emphasised the need to use these timelines to constructively engage with businesses on the policy detail.
Some of the first changes to come into force in April 2026, particularly Statutory Sick Pay, could be a significant cost for businesses, the organisation said. It added that the UK Government must take into consideration the cumulative cost burden facing the sector during consultation periods, particularly on the back of the £3.4 billion additional annual cost that hit the sector in April.
Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:
“Clear and precise timelines on when aspects of this legislation, and the processes to deliver them, will come into force is essential, and it was important that the Government embark on providing clarity.
“There are substantial and expensive changes for businesses in the Employment Rights Bill and it's right that the Government is using the appropriate implementation periods for the most complex issues for hospitality, in order to get the details right for both businesses and workers.
“We have been clear with the Government that the changes regarding guaranteed hours and predictability of shifts will be the most complex for hospitality businesses, and therefore necessitates a significant implementation period. It must now use this time to work with businesses on an appropriate policy framework and clear guidance.
“Businesses are understandably wary about the cost and complexity of the more immediate changes in the Employment Rights Bill, particularly alongside increases to NICs, employment costs and business rates.
“Hospitality businesses have absolutely no more capacity to absorb costs and the Government must not increase the sector’s cost burden once again.”