Employment Rights Timeline ‘Provides Clarity But Cost Concerns Remain’

UKHospitality has called on the UK Government to work with businesses to provide clear guidance on the Employment Rights Bill.

The Department for Business and Trade has published the timeline regarding the implementation of the Employment Rights Bill.

The measures, and when they are set to be introduced, include:

April 2026: Changes to statutory sick pay, changes to paternity and parental leave, and trade union recognition.

October 2026: Tipping laws tightened, strengthened employers’ duty to prevent sexual harassment.

2027: Introducing rights to guaranteed hours, strengthen existing rights to request flexible working, changes to an employees’ right to claim unfair dismissal.

UKHospitality emphasised the need to use these timelines to constructively engage with businesses on the policy detail.

Some of the first changes to come into force in April 2026, particularly Statutory Sick Pay, could be a significant cost for businesses, the organisation said. It added that the UK Government must take into consideration the cumulative cost burden facing the sector during consultation periods, particularly on the back of the £3.4 billion additional annual cost that hit the sector in April.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: