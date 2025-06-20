Celebrating Pride Cymru: A Commitment to Inclusivity and Positive Change

I’m looking forward to joining my colleagues at the Development Bank of Wales in celebrating Pride Cymru in Cardiff this weekend.

Events like Pride Cymru hold real significance, standing as a beacon of visibility, unity, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. They remind us that equality is not a passive ideal but something that must be continuously nurtured and defended. Whether through the efforts of campaigning individuals or the support of public institutions and large employers, Pride embodies the power of solidarity and progress.

Throughout my time at the Development Bank of Wales, since starting with Finance Wales in 2002, I have been incredibly proud of how we embrace equality, diversity, and inclusivity. These values are not just words in a strategy document but are actively embedded in everything we do, shaping our workplace, our partnerships, and the communities that we serve.

From the support we provide to our employees and colleagues to the entrepreneurs and business owners that we fund, we champion fairness, accountability, and transparency. The Development Bank is more than just a financial institution—we are a force for positive change, using our influence to foster an environment where everyone can thrive. Our commitment to ethics and social responsibility drives us to be purposefully engaged in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. It’s not just about business; it’s about doing what’s right.

This commitment is clearly reflected in our recruitment strategies. In 2024/25, one-fifth of all our new starters came from ethnic minority backgrounds—well above the national average of six per cent. It’s this kind of intentional inclusivity that matters, not just for our workforce but for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. When organisations take active steps to build diverse workplaces, they send a powerful message: You are seen, valued, and supported.

We also recognise that true inclusion goes beyond hiring; it’s about continuous growth and development. That’s why we prioritise personal and professional growth. Being named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for 2025 by Great Place to Work was a proud moment for us, as was receiving their Development Award—a recognition of our commitment to helping employees become the best version of themselves.

One shining example of how we support diversity in business is Freya Curtis, a determined 21-year-old entrepreneur who opened Merthyr Tydfil’s first LGBTQ+ themed bar, Sparkles, with the help of a £35,000 loan from the Development Bank. Sparkles, which hosts live shows, karaoke nights, and drag performances, has quickly become a popular space for the local community—providing not only entertainment but also a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. Through her vision, Freya has created a hub of celebration and connection while generating local jobs, demonstrating how empowered entrepreneurs can make a real difference.

The Development Bank of Wales is more than just a workplace; it’s a place where people, businesses, and communities flourish. As we come together for Pride Cymru, I’m reminded that progress is never a solo journey—it’s a collective effort. By celebrating diversity, amplifying voices, and standing up for what’s right, we move forward, together. I am proud to be part of that journey.

You can find out more about the Development Bank at developmentbank.wales