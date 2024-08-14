Work Placements Give Students Insights into North Wales Ecosystem

M-SParc on Anglesey has welcomed 24 school pupils for a week of work experience.
The youngsters spent the week experiencing what it’s like to work in a STEM environment and widening their understanding of industry and of the business ecosystem in North Wales.
M-SParc said that at the beginning of the week most of the participants expressed their plans to leave the region to study or to find work. But by the end of the week they had seen that the region can offer employment opportunities as well as support for those starting their own business.
Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, highlighted how work experience initiatives enabled participants to gain valuable experiences and develop essential skills ranging from communication and teamwork to business and STEM-related competencies.
Emily Roberts, M-SParc’s Outreach & Community Manager said:
“Work experience can be invaluable to young people. Those who joined us have gained knowledge about different careers and opportunities here in north Wales; something many of them didn't believe existed at the start of their week with us. They're much more confident in how they fit into the local business ecosystem, and some are keen to start their own businesses now when they leave school. More than that, they also learned to work as a team with peers they'd never met until they came to M-SParc, and grew in confidence. We're excited to see them in a few years when hopefully they return to M-SParc to start their first step on the career ladder.”