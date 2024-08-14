Work Placements Give Students Insights into North Wales Ecosystem

M-SParc on Anglesey has welcomed 24 school pupils for a week of work experience.

The youngsters spent the week experiencing what it’s like to work in a STEM environment and widening their understanding of industry and of the business ecosystem in North Wales.

M-SParc said that at the beginning of the week most of the participants expressed their plans to leave the region to study or to find work. But by the end of the week they had seen that the region can offer employment opportunities as well as support for those starting their own business.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, highlighted how work experience initiatives enabled participants to gain valuable experiences and develop essential skills ranging from communication and teamwork to business and STEM-related competencies.

Emily Roberts, M-SParc’s Outreach & Community Manager said: