Women in Property appoints Bouygues UK’s Donna Griffiths as South Wales Chair

Women in Property (WiP) has announced its new South Wales Chair for 2025-26.

Bouygues UK’s Donna Griffiths took on the role from 1st March, for a year.

Donna, Business Development Manager and Head of Social Value for Wales and the South West at Bouygues UK, has been a member of WiP for five years and has worked in the construction industry for nearly 25. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Donna said:

“WiP’s ethos is about prioritising and empowering people as we seek to improve gender parity in the industry, while working towards a more inclusive and understanding society. Our committees across the country are formed of member volunteers, all industry professionals, who focus their spare time and energy on the organisation’s core initiatives, including Schools Outreach, Inclusion, Mentoring and our National Student Awards programme. “For me being a member of WiP allows likeminded people to network, participate in Continuing Professional Development sessions, and access a robust mentoring programme. This collective effort is pivotal in advancing gender equality across all areas of society.”

Donna continued:

“I feel fortunate to be part of the South Wales branch, where a dedicated team of volunteers passionately supports our education outreach initiatives, mentoring programmes, as well as the numerous CPD sessions and site visits we organise throughout the year. “Bouygues UK partners with WiP because it recognises the crucial role that diversity and inclusion plays in the business, driving innovation and creativity. We share WiP’s core values of educating, attracting, and inspiring young people to explore the exciting career opportunities available in the sector. “I am honoured to be appointed Branch Chair to help guide our regional team. Our National Chair’s theme this year is ‘People and community first’ which embraces WiP’s increasing emphasis on social mobility and breaking down the barriers to entry in this industry. We plan to reflect this in our events, partnerships and messaging over the next year.”

John Boughton, Bouygues UK’s Managing Director for Wales and the South West, said:

“We are delighted to congratulate Donna on her new role as Women in Property’s South Wales Branch Chair. Donna’s dedication and passion for fostering an inclusive environment makes her an exemplary leader both within our company and the wider industry. We are confident that under her guidance, Women in Property will continue to flourish and inspire positive change in the industry.”

Women in Property is also welcoming its new Branch Vice Chair, Danielle Aberg, Head of Social Value at Thrive. She will be supporting Donna in the coming year, before taking on the Branch Chair role in March 2026.