Wellness Brand Breaks £1.2m Turnover and Expands Team

Sports and fitness brand Bearhug has surpassed the £1 million turnover mark for the first time, doubling its revenue for the third consecutive year to exceed £1.2 million in 2025.

The Pontypool-based company, which designs bamboo joint supports and muscle sleeves for injury prevention, pain relief, and recovery, has seen record-breaking growth which it says is driven by a focused expansion strategy and the appointment of high-profile Welsh rugby ambassadors.

Over the last 12 months the business has welcomed ex Welsh international Josh Navidi and WRU national squad physiotherapist John Miles to the firm.

Josh has joined as Head of Athlete and Brand partnerships, where he will lead collaborations with sports figures and brands.

John has stepped into the role of Chief Medical Officer, advising on product development. Having been introduced to Bearhug products through his work with the Welsh Rugby Union’s medical team, the firm said John was impressed by their performance and quickly became a strong advocate for the brand.

In the last two years, the company has completed two successful community crowdfunding rounds, raising £150,000 from 38 investors across the UK. Each investor is a user and supporter of the brand, including several Welsh rugby stars such as Dewi Lake, Rhys Patchell and Josh Navidi, who chose to invest after experiencing the benefits of the products first hand.

This funding has allowed CEO Rhys George to transition to a full-time position to focus on growing the company. In the six months that followed, the company’s monthly turnover doubled and Bearhug was able to accelerate product innovation, expanding its product range to include new commercial offerings such as socks, hoodies, t-shirts and lumbar supports.

As part of its plans to expand its presence across the UK, Bearhug has also recently secured a listing with Up & Running, the UK's largest independent running chain.

Rhys George, CEO and co-Founder of Bearhug, said:

“Seeing Bearhug double its turnover for the third year running, and welcoming incredible talent like Josh and John to our team, is proof that our community-driven approach is making a real difference. “With the support of our investors, customers, and partners, I’m excited to take Bearhug to even greater heights – helping more people move, recover, and live life to the fullest.”

For Rhys, a knee injury at the age of 14 brought an early end to his rugby ambitions, while one of his co-founders had dealt with a chronic ankle injury. Both were left frustrated by the limited and uncomfortable neoprene supports available at the time.

In search of better options, they discovered bamboo-based alternatives – already used in medical settings across North America and Asia – which offered improved breathability, comfort, and sustainability.

However, they felt that the products they found lacked personality, with bland, clinical designs that did little to inspire. Recognising a gap in the market, the team set out to reimagine joint supports by combining proven functionality with bold orange branding and a strong community ethos.

The firm said that former Cardiff Blues legend Nick Williams credits Bearhug’s products with extending his rugby career by two years. It added that other notable supporters include ultramarathon world record holder Rhys Jenkins, Dirty Sanchez star Mathew Pritchard, and a host of current and former Wales rugby players.

Rhys added:

“Our products are designed to be worn, not hidden. I wanted to create something that people are proud to use, something that signals movement and connection, not limitation.”

Bearhug aims to further grow the business and double its turnover over the next 24 months by boosting brand visibility in Wales, expanding across the UK, and growing its export footprint.

The company is due to attend the inaugural International Running Expo (IRX) in Amsterdam in November as part of its launch plan into Europe.