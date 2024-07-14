Winners of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards Unveiled

The winners of the inaugural Carmarthenshire Business Awards have been revealed.

The awards ceremony, held at Parc Y Scarlets and hosted by Carmarthen born Wynne Evans BEM, included a performance from the Carmarthen Male Voice Choir.

The event brought together businesses from every corner of Carmarthenshire including industry leaders, professionals and guests from various sectors.

The awards were introduced this year with the aim of acknowledging businesses in Carmarthenshire and to honour the dedicated and forward-thinking entrepreneurs who contribute to the thriving business community within the county.

Grapevine Event Management, the driving force behind the Carmarthenshire Business Awards, said it believed in celebrating and showcasing the achievements of local businesses, their innovative ideas and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are really excited to have launched the Carmarthenshire Business Awards this year. The energy in the room was palpable, reflecting the collective pride and joy of all attendees. Each award presented showed remarkable talent and dedication, highlighting the high standards and commitment of the businesses from Carmarthenshire.”

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2024 were supported by headline sponsors Castell Howell, along with category sponsors and supporters Azets, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors, JG HR Solutions Ltd, Swansea Building Society, Business News Wales and Stills.

Martin Jones, Director of Castell Howell, said:

“As a Carmarthenshire-born business, Castell Howell are thrilled to be able to support the inaugural Carmarthenshire Business Awards. It has been great to showcase the talent and business successes of the area and I would like to congratulate them all and wish them great success over the years to come.”

Winners of the 2024 Carmarthenshire Business Awards:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year- Stori Cymru

Employer of the Year- Wynne & Co

Entrepreneur of the Year- Paul Morgan, Morgan Construction Wales

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year- Rees Richards & Partners

Green Business of the Year- NappiCycle

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year- NappiCycle

Manufacturing Business of the Year- Gavin Griffiths Group

Retail Business of the Year- Quicksilver Jewellery

Rural Business of the Year- Smallholding Secrets

SME of the Year- Sgiliau Play Centre

Start Up Business of the Year- Tidy Tea

Third Sector Organisation of the Year- Myddfai Trading Company

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year- Mansion House Llansteffan

Young Business Person of the Year- Ioan Dillon, Lean Kitchen

Highly Commended

Retail Business of the Year- Barr & Co Jewellery

Green Business of the Year- Morgan & Morgan

Start Up Business of the Year- Inn at the Sticks

Third Sector Organisation of the Year- Ski4All Wales

Creative & Digital Business of the Year- Libera Digital

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year- The British Bird of Prey Centre

Further details of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards, which will return in 2025, can be found on the website