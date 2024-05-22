Welsh Wine Week Celebrates Blossoming Industry

Welsh vineyards will be welcoming guests from Wales and beyond during the annual Welsh Wine Week.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s Welsh Wine Week, which takes place from 24th May to the 2nd June, is set to be the most vibrant yet, with a plethora of events from tastings, vineyard tours, meet the producer, promotions and celebrations.

Welsh Wine Week is organised by the Food and Drink Wales Drinks Cluster, part of the Welsh Government’s clustering initiative and works in partnership with drinks producers and vineyards to promote the industry and its production of world-class products.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

“We are immensely proud of the Welsh wine industry’s growth and the recognition our vineyards are receiving globally. “Welsh Wine Week is a celebration of our commitment to excellence and sustainability in wine production. More and more people each year are enjoying the wonderful flavours of Wales by attending events linked to Welsh Wine Week. I wish everyone taking part a successful event as our country’s exceptional wine offering is celebrated and goes from strength to strength.”

With close to 50 vineyards now operating across the country, Wales’ credibility as an innovative producer of high-quality wine has blossomed thanks to its pioneering vineyard owners and Wales’ distinctive landscape and microclimate. There are more than 20 different grape varieties grown, producing exceptional red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.

Richard Morris, owner of Ancre Hill Estates, said:

“The Welsh wine industry has been growing over the past 10 years and is becoming an integral part of the Welsh economy. “Welsh Wine Week represents a pivotal moment for the Welsh Wine industry, shining a spotlight on the exceptional quality and unique character of our wines. It’s a time when we come together to celebrate the fruits of our labour and the growing recognition of Wales as a distinguished wine-producing region. This week is about more than just wine; it’s about community, culture, and the collective effort to elevate Welsh viticulture on the world stage.”

A first-of-its-kind strategy has been launched setting the future of the Welsh wine industry into focus over the next 12 years and to increase the sector’s current value by 10-fold to reach £100 million by 2035.

Developed at a pivotal time for Welsh vineyards, with the support of the Welsh Government’s Drinks Cluster, the industry-led strategy will help ensure Wales builds on its emerging reputation as an experimental producer of varying wines, following some impressive successes in recent years that have been rewarded with a number of international awards.

For more information on Welsh Wine Week 2024 and a schedule of events visit www.welshwineweek.co.uk