Dairy Co-operative Unveils New Partnership with Leading Retailer

Wales’ largest dairy co-operative has secured a deal with a major retailer to supply cheese to more than 100 stores.

The deal sees South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) supplying the Co-op with their award-winning Dragon Mature Cheddar cheese.

The Dragon cheese range is made using milk sourced 100% from Welsh farming members. The Dragon brand earned 17 awards at prestigious food awards last year alone.

SCC is Wales’s oldest and largest dairy co-operative and has been farmer-owned since 1938. It is made up of a number of farms across North, Mid and West Wales, some of which have been supplying SCC with milk for generations.

Michael Mort, National Account Manager, said:

“We are proud to partner with Co-op, a retailer that shares our values of community and quality. This expansion allows us to reach more customers by supplying 106 stores with our 350g Dragon Mature Cheddar. We estimate around 15 tonnes a year of Dragon Cheddar being delivered, offering shoppers a true taste of Wales. “Our collaboration represents a union of values, where we share the same commitments to quality, community and sustainability – two co-operatives coming together united in purpose.”

The Co-op, short for The Co-operative Group Limited, is one of the world’s largest co-operatives. Established in 1844 and with more than five million members, it has evolved and expanded with a range of retail businesses, including grocery, legal services, funerals and insurance.

Penny Colley, Co-op Store Manager, Machynlleth, said: