Brecon Carreg New Sponsor of the Porthcawl 10K

Brecon Carreg has been announced as the new headline sponsor of the Porthcawl 10K, in what is looking to be its biggest race yet.

The water company is no stranger to running events. It has been a long-standing partner of Run 4 Wales sponsoring the CDF 10K in September and ensuring runners are kept hydrated across the various water stations and finish lines across all Run 4 Wales events.

Now, it is taking over sponsorship at the popular 10K race in the seaside town on Sunday 6 July.

Eleri Morgan, Brecon Carreg’s Brand Manager, said:

“Brecon Carreg is extremely proud to work with Run 4 Wales. After sponsoring events including the Cardiff Bay 10K and the CDF 10K we’re looking forward to becoming headline sponsor of this year’s Porthcawl 10K, keeping all the runners hydrated and helping to educate on the importance of recycling.”

The Brecon Carreg Porthcawl 10K takes place in the stunning seaside town known for its surf and coastal scenery. The race itself ticks off all the highlights in the area including Rest Bay, Trecco Bay, Coney Bay, the picturesque town centre, historic Grand Pavillion and the iconic Porthcawl Lighthouse.

Runners will also get the chance to cross the finish line on the seafront among the splashing waves and cheering crowds, making it a race to remember.

Alongside the 10K race there will also be a one-mile family-focused fun run and competitive Future Challengers race as well as a 50m toddler dash.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, added:

“We’re delighted that our partnership with Brecon Carreg is extending to the Porthcawl 10K in July. The event is part of our Run 4 Wales 10K series and has become a popular fixture in many runner’s calendars thanks to its fun and friendly atmosphere. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event on Sunday 6 July and working with Brecon Carreg to ensure another successful event.”

The 10K has become increasingly popular over the years and those who are thinking of entering and yet to do so, are urged to sign up quickly. Sales are already more than double compared to this time last year and are expected to sell out soon.

Entry costs £32 (or £30 for affiliated athletes) or runners can choose to run for the event’s lead charity, Tŷ Hafan, for just £8 when pledging to raise £150.

For more information or to enter visit: www.porthcawl10k.co.uk/